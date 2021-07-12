A Quiet Place Part II on Digital July 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD

Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART IIdebuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*

The A QUIET PLACE: PART II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital* releases boast exclusive special features that take viewers deeper into the world originated in the global smash hit A Quiet Place. Follow Krasinski on the set of the new film as he details the cast and crew's incredible work in a video Director's Diary; uncover the secrets of the monstrous invaders; dig into the two-film character arc of daughter Regan; watch a breakdown of the marina scene; and delve into the extraordinary visual effects and sound design.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs™ also boast a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and the 4K Ultra HD disc features Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.**



A Quiet Place: Part II Synopsis

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path in this “gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller” (Scott Mantz, BFCA) written and directed by John Krasinski.



A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection Synopsis

Follow the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as they face the terror of mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.



A QUIET PLACE: PART II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes an Ultra HD Disc with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and a Blu-ray Disc™ with Dolby Atmos. The Combo Pack includes access to a Digital copy of the film and the following:

4K Ultra HD Feature film in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Feature film in high definition Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski Pulling Back the Curtain Regan’s Journey Surviving the Marina Detectable Disturbance: Visual Effects and Sound Design