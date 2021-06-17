All Star Comedy “How It Ends” Unveils Trailer

In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family.

Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.

Starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Helen Hunt, Nick Kroll, Lamorne Morris, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall Green, Bobby Lee, Glenn Howerton, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Paul W. Downs, Raymond Cham Jr., Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer and Pauly Shore