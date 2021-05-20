Digital Week – May 18

This week’s roundup includes the return of the classic “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” on a stacked Blu-ray from Criterion. Also on Blu-ray are vintage films from the ‘40s through the ‘80s: Rene Clair’s “It Happened Tomorrow” (1944), Bob Hope in “Bachelor in Paradise” (1961) and Dutch director Nouchka van Brakel’s astonishing “The Cool Lakes of Death” (1982). New films this week feature an entertaining music documentary, “Rockfield—The Studio on the Farm,” about a Welsh recording studio that hosted Black Sabbath, Queen and Robert Plant.

Blu-ray Releases of the Week

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (Criterion)

One of the most iconic titles to join the Criterion Collection, Amy Heckerling’s 1982 comedy set in a suburban high school not only has clusters of memorable lines and scenes but also several future stars in leading roles, from Jennifer Jason Leigh and Phoebe Cates to Judge Rinehold and Sean Penn, whose Spicoli is laugh-out-loud funny—plus there’s the great Ray Walston as the bemused but unamused teacher Mr. Hand. Screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who got his start in Hollywood here, in some ways never equaled the combined innocence, cynicism and acute observation throughout. The film looks superb in a new 4K transfer; extras include a 1999 Heckerling/Crowe commentary; new Heckerling/Crowe interview; 1999 making-of documentary; and the re-edited network TV version, with several deleted and alternate scenes.

Bachelor in Paradise (Warner Archive)

When Bob Hope was in his prime, he could shoot off zingers with the best of them—when you watch one of his movies, you can see his influence on Woody Allen’s jokey patter—and even movies he made later, like Jack Arnold’s silly 1961 comedy about a writer who poses as a bachelor in a new suburban community to research a new book, has moments of sublime comedy only Hope could pull off. Too bad the rest is so disjointed and unfocused: Lana Turner, as Hope’s romantic interest, is mercilessly wasted, while Janis Paige deserves more screen time as the resident cougar. The film looks quite good on Blu.

The Cool Lakes of Death (Cult Epics)

When Cult Epics recently released two films by Nouchka van Brakel on Blu-ray—“The Debut” and “A Woman Like Eve”—it was like discovering a female director almost criminally neglected if not outright forgotten. But a third release, this stunning 1982 adaptation of a novel about a 19th century bourgeois woman whose confused sexuality spirals her into drugs, adultery, poverty and prostitution, shows van Brakel as a major filmmaker. Renee Soutendijk—who was so memorable in the Dutch films “The Fourth Man” and “Spetters”—is heartbreaking in the lead, and her fearless performance dominates van Brakel’s daring as she turns the historical drama on its head. The film looks fine on Blu; lone extra is a vintage newsreel.

The Go-Gos (UMe/Polygram)

In her documentary about the first all-female group that play its own instruments and write its own songs to be hugely successful, director Allison Ellwood tells an engrossing musical story that doesn’t stint on the many pitfalls faced by the band members, individually and collectively: sexism in the business, plentiful drugs, and personal and psychological problems. Ellwood unearths a lot of vintage footage of the band pre-fame, and the fab five—Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin and Gina Schock—are all upfront about their careers together and apart. There’s first-rate hi-def video and audio.

It Happened Tomorrow (Cohen Film Collection)

French director Rene Clair went to Hollywood in the mid-‘40s and turned out some enjoyable if slight fantasies: 1942’s “I Married a Witch” with Veronica Lake and this 1944 feature with Dick Powell as a newspaper reporter who gets advance copies of the paper that allow him many scoops—until he sees his own death is foretold. Powell and Linda Darnell are wonderfully frisky together and Clair makes this offbeat subject—which predates Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” by 15 years—delightfully modest in its telling; after all, it’s simply an elaborate comic conceit. There’s a sparkling hi-def transfer.

Merrily We Go to Hell (Criterion)

The year 1932 brought daringly adult treatments of taboo subjects than Hollywood was unable to create a few years later thanks to the strict motion picture code, which codified tame dramatic treatments for decades. Dorothy Arzner, an all but forgotten director of the pre-code era, made this fascinating melodrama about an upper-crust couple torn apart by his alcoholism and womanizing; she soon decides to allow him to sow his wild oats, as long as she can too. Frederic March and Sylvia Sidney make a volatile pair in Arzner’s frank look at high-class hypocrisy. Criterion’s new hi-def transfer is impressive; extras include a video essay about Arzner and a 1983 documentary about the director, “Dorothy Arzner: Longing for Women.”

S#!%House (IFC Films)

Insufferably self-indulgent, first-time writer-director-star Cooper Raiff’s relationship dramedy about a college freshman and sophomore who hit it off one night—which he takes to be more special than she—has scant insight or wit in 100 increasingly desperate minutes. There’s a surfeit of cleverness in Raiff’s script that tries to pass itself off as something more, but the dialogue is devoid of personality or originality, and Raiff’s Alex is singularly unappetizing. Dylan Gelula, as Maggie the sophomore RA, is better at constructing a character, but even she can’t elevate such mundane material. There’s an excellent hi-def transfer; extras are deleted scenes and Raiff’s hour-long feature, “Madeline & Cooper,” which preceded this one.

They Won’t Believe Me (Warner Archive)

“Marcus Welby, M.D.” fans may not recognize Robert Young in this taut 1946 film noir about a conniver who leeches off his wealthy wife and juggles two other women—and when his murder plot is thwarted, fate intervenes and he’s accused of a crime he hasn’t committed. Young is excellent in a hugely unsympathetic role, and the women in his life are superbly played by Rita Johnson (wife), Jane Greer (other woman #1) and Susan Hayward (other woman #2). Irving Pichel bluntly directs Jonathan Latimer’s cynical script, which ends with a twisty denouement that’s blatant but effective. The gritty B&W movie looks terrific on Blu.

The Yearling (Warner Archive)

One of the most beloved animal movies ever made, this 1946 tale of a young frontier boy and his devoted deer, based on Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is unabashedly sentimental but tempers that with an unflinching view of living on the frontier, as director Clarence Brown does not prettify things. Of course, the skillful color photography makes nature look colorfully realistic, and young Claude Jarman Jr. is about as natural as one can get playing opposite a fawn. Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman give fine, workmanlike portrayals of the boy’s bemused parents. The hi-def transfer of the bright color film looks luminous; extras comprise a radio adaptation starring the same cast and the classic cartoon Cat Concerto.

VOD/Virtual Cinema/In-Theater/Streaming Releases of the Week

The Man in the Hat (Gravitas Ventures)

Composer/musician Stephen Warbeck makes his directorial debut with this bit of forced whimsy, an awkwardly shapeless comedy that tries too hard to approach a Jacques Tati-like flow to its visual comedy and physical grace but only partially succeeds. This tale of an anonymous character on a journey in France has moments of nicely understated musical pleasure—notably a sequence starring British tenor Mark Padmore—but Warbeck runs out of ideas halfway through the 95-minute running time. A game cast is led by Ciarán Hinds, and it’s always nice to see French actresses like Maïwenn and Brigitte Roüan, but they (and many others) have little to do.

The Perfect Candidate (Music Box)

In her intelligent study of how the old Saudi guard might lose its grip on power, Haifaa al-Mansour follows Maryam, a female doctor who decides to run for local office after her pleas for the government to pave the horrible road outside her clinic go unanswered. She soon finds herself as a celebrity of sorts—taken seriously by some, brushed off by others and seen as dangerous by those who feel she should keep quiet—but perseveres, as much for her own well-being as that of the memory of her beloved late mother. Mila Al Zahrani’s winning portrayal of Maryam helps smooth over some of the bumps in her director’s script, which turns didactic and obvious at times.

Rockfield—The Studio on the Farm (Abramorama)

Who knew that a farm in Wales was the bucolic setting for the recording of much memorable popular music in the past half-century? Hannah Berryman’s breezily diverting documentary about Rockfield, the studio that’s hosted everyone from Black Sabbath and Queen to Robert Plant and Oasis, introduces a galley of colorful characters, including the studio’s founders, brothers Charles and Kingsley Ward, as well as chatty artists from Ozzy to the always sour Liam Gallagher. Only caveat: too much time is given to more recent occupants like Coldplay at the expense of seminal acts from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

DVD Releases of the Week

Atlantic Crossing (PBS Masterpiece)

Whether or not it’s accurate in its depiction of the relationship between FDR and the Crown Princess of Norway, who arrived in D.C. with her children to convince the reluctant but charmed president to help her troubled country against the Nazis, this eight-part miniseries compellingly recreates the behind the scenes skirmishing during a fraught period in history. Although Kyle MacLachlan is not my idea of Roosevelt—he’s far too laidback—Harriet Harris is a colorful Eleanor and, in the lead, Sofia Helin is a three-dimensional Martha, the princess who must face her real feelings for the powerful leader of the free world as well as for her loving husband, the prince, and their young children.

Beverly Hills 90210—The Ultimate Collection (CBS/Paramount)

The smash-hit series “Beverly Hills 90210”—which ran for 10 full seasons from 1990 to 2000—made household names out of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and even Tori Spelling, and became the blueprint for other nighttime soap operas aimed at younger audiences. This colossal set of 74 discs not only includes all 293 episodes of the original series but also the entire first season of the latest reboot, 2019’s “BH90210,” which I doubt will have the staying power of its predecessor. Among the extras are behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews, season recaps and a gag reel from the set of “BH90210.”

CSI: NY—The Complete Series (CBS/Paramount)

One of the most successful “CSI” spinoffs, the New York City version ran for nine years (2004-13) and 197 episodes, all of which are present and accounted for on this 55-disc set. Led by a no-nonsense Gary Sinise for its entire run, “CSI: NY” also starred a solid cast of rotating detectives and profilers including Melina Kanakaredes, Vanessa Ferlito and Sela Ward, and had an array of guest stars like Peter Fonda, Josh Groban, Edward James Olmos, Katharine McPhee, Kid Rock, Shaline Woodley, Judd Nelson and car racer Danica Patrick. Many extras include deleted scenes, audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes and gag reels.

Nina Wu (Film Movement)

Actress Wu Kei-Xi cowrote the script of this explosive drama about an actress dealing with exploitative and sexist behavior on the set of her latest film, which director Midi Z unflinchingly shows in a final, disturbing sequence. Wu is sensational as the young actress navigating sudden notoriety and ongoing abuse, although the movie’s middle with a melodramatic subplot about Nina’s close relationship with another actress who enjoys working locally—she’s in a family-friendly staging of “The Little Prince”—instead of following in Nina’s footsteps toward a popular career. Surprisingly, this visually striking film has not been released on Blu-ray, only DVD; extras are several on-set featurettes.