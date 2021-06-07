Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” Streams on Disney+ Beginning June 18

Check out a new clip from Disney and Pixar’s “Luca,” in which new friend Giulia invites Luca and Alberto for dinner at her imposing and intimidating dad’s place. Luca and Alberto – sea monsters who appear human on land – learn that humans’ view of sea monsters is alarming, to say the least.

Featuring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman and Marco Barricelli as the voices of Luca, Alberto, Giulia and Massimo, “Luca” begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers on June 18.

This is a story of one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award(R) nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score.