Put on some music, lighten the mood. Watch the all-new Music Featurette for Disney’s Cruella. Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Director Craig Gillespie discuss how music is integral to the film, enhancing the story and boosting the fun and excitement of the experience.

Get tickets to see Disney’s Cruella in theaters or pre-order on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access May 28 (additional fee required).

Get Tickets: http://bit.ly/TixCruella

Pre-Order on Disney+: https://www.disneyplus.com/Cruella