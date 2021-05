Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

Let’s Be Tigers is written and directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

Producers are Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow and Grant Curtis.