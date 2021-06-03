Hugh Jackman Stars in Action Thriller “Reminiscence”

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?





Alongside Oscar nominee Jackman (“Les Misérables,” “The Greatest Showman”), Ferguson (upcoming “Dune,” the “Mission: Impossible” films) and Newton, (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), the film stars Cliff Curtis (“The Meg,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (“Roma”), Daniel Wu (TV’s “Into the Badlands,” “Warcraft”), Mojean Aria (TV’s “See” and “Dead Lucky”), Brett Cullen (“Joker”), Natalie Martinez (“The Stand” and “The Fugitive” series), Angela Sarafyan (“Westworld”) and Nico Parker (“Dumbo”). Joy (“Westworld”) makes her feature film directing debut with “Reminisence,” and directs from her own original screenplay.

The film is set for release nationwide in theaters on August 20, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

Reminiscence is rated PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language.