IFC Films and Bankside Films Announce Peter Strickland’s Latest Auterist Feast “Flux Gourmet”

At an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders.

Director Peter Strickland said, “Flux Gourmet came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms.”

IFC Films President Arianna Bocco added, “Peter Strickland’s films are unmistakable in their visual style and brilliant narratives and he consistently confronts audiences in a way that challenges and rewards each time. We are thrilled to continue to work with such a singular talent as Peter, and to partner with Bankside Films and the incredible filmmaking team who worked so hard to get this film off the ground.”

Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films added, “Following IN FABRIC, we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Peter Strickland, one the most original and commanding voices in cinema today. We couldn’t be happier to partner with IFC Films on this film from its very inception and to be working with them as financiers and executive producers on the project.”

Flux Gourmet stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, In Fabric), Ariane Labed (Alps, Attenberg), Fatma Mohamed (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric), and Makis Papadimitriou (Chevalier). Leo Bill and Richard Bremmer co-star. This marks Strickland’s fifth film, and third with IFC Films, who plan to release the film in 2022.