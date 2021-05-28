IFC Films Nabs North American Rights to Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes Competition Film “Benedetta”

IFC Films announced today that they are acquiring North American rights to the erotic thriller Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven. Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since his 2016 film Elle, Benedetta entangles sexuality, religion, and human ambition in its story of a young novitiate in 17th century Italy who begins an affair with another nun. IFC Films plans to release the film this year.

Written by Verhoeven and David Birke (Elle), the film is inspired by historian Judith C. Brown’s non-fiction book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy and is produced by Said Ben Said for SBS Production, Michel Merkt, and Pathé. The film stars Virginie Efira alongside Daphne Patakia, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Clotilde Courau, Hervé Pierre, and Charlotte Rampling (45 Years).

In the late 17th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira) joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Tormented by religious and erotic visions and capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

Originally slated to make its world premiere at the cancelled 2020 Cannes Film Festival, Benedetta will now arrive on the Croisette this July, where it will compete for the Palme d’Or. This will mark Verhoeven’s third Cannes bow, following Elle in 2016 and Basic Instinct, which opened the festival in 1992.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “Benedetta walks the line between the sacred and the profane, and in the hands of visionary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, it’s a provocative thriller that will entice audiences everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Verhoeven, Said Ben Said, Pathé, and the stellar production team to launch the film in North America this year.”

Producers Pathé and SBS added, “We are thrilled to partner with the very talented team at IFC on this exceptional Verhoeven film. We feel it really is the right home for the film in the US and the long expertise of the IFC team is a great asset to optimize the launch and visibility of Benedetta.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with Marie Laure Montironi, Executive Vice President International Sales at Pathé.