Marvel Teases Star-Packed “Eternals”

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

The teaser brings together an eclectic roster of actors, including Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, as well as former “Game of Thrones” stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

It’s a teaser, so we don’t much in the way of plot. There are short flashes of special effects and we do get some of Hayek’s character, Ajak, who talks over the video and explains the group makes up an ancient race of superheroes that have been guiding mankind for centuries.

It is very early yet, so enjoy for now and prepare for an onslaught of more media throughout the summer.