On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky Doc Investigates Connections Between Unidentified Objects and Energy Sources

Cryptid documentarian Seth Breedlove and paranormal researcher Shannon LeGro continue their search for the truth behind the enigma of unidentified flying objects in the latest Small Town Monsters release: On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky. Dark Sky explores the UFO topic from the point of view of LeGro; a podcast host and author, and focuses more heavily on eyewitness accounts than typical alien fare. “This project excited us because we were able to look into reports from real people in real places that still connect what they’re seeing to what is being talked about in the mainstream media today,” Breedlove said. “Particularly, this idea of why these objects or lights in the sky might actually be here on earth and how they might be closer connected to us than we think.”

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky will be available to purchase or rent on August 3rd on a number of platforms from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW.

On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky, is a follow-up to 2020’s On the Trail of UFOs: Season 1″, an episodic series created by Breedlove and LeGro and distributed by 1091. “On the Trail of UFOs” explored the long history of the topic and became one of the most-viewed independent UFO documentary series in history, racking up nearly 10 million views on Amazon, alone. Dark Sky goes beyond the history of the subject, exploring modern-day accounts, with additional filming taking place as recently as early May.

Dark Sky explores decades of reports of unusual craft and lights seen in the skies, and delves into some of the more overlooked aspects of the subject such as men in black, the connection between UFOs and energy sources and encounters with a mysterious being called “Cold”. The new project took LeGro and Breedlove to West Virginia, allegedly a hotbed for UAP activity for over a century, where they investigated a series of sightings around the northern panhandle of the state, and found a link between sightings and energy sources that has gone overlooked. Dark Sky also takes a look at “West Virginia’s Area 51”, and a series of sightings of the same object taking place near the town of Davis, West Virginia that lead to the film crew having an encounter of their own.