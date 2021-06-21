Snake Eyes “Behind The Mask” Trailer

Discover what hides behind the mask. Experience the movie on the big screen – Only in theatres July 23.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

STARRING

Henry Golding, Andrew Koji,

Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving,

﻿Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Peter Mensah with Iko Uwais

DIRECTED BY

Robert Schwentke

BASED ON

Hasbro’s G.I. JOE® Characters

STORY BY

Evan Spiliotopoulos

SCREENPLAY BY

Evan Spiliotopoulos and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse