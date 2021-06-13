“Songs For A Sloth” Voiced By Jack McBrayer Opens June 15

On the edge of a nervous breakdown, Maxwell (Richard Hollman, Law and Order) is shocked to find he has inherited a sloth sanctuary from his father.

When a talking sloth (voiced by Jack McBrayer) visits his dreams, Maxwell becomes obsessed with saving the animal’s habitat in his waking life by returning to his first passion, music.

A poignant mix of comedy, drama, and existential angst, Songs For A Sloth explores the struggle to find a balance between dreams and obligations, between who we want to be and who we feel we should be.

Rounding out the stellar cast is Brian McCarthy (The Americans) and Ava Eisenson (The Politician) as Maxwell’s self-absorbed siblings and Arian Moayed (Succession) as the family lawyer.

Opens June 15 via Gravitas Ventures