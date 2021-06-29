Cult Classic “Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat” Gets Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray

A new edition to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series, the tongue-in-cheek vampire film Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) August 17 from Lionsgate.

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat stars Golden Globe nominee David Carradine (2005, Best Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Kill Bill: Vol.2), Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2, “The Colbys,” A Prince for Christmas), Morgan Brittany (Gypsy, Gable and Lombard, TV’s “Dallas”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, TV’s “Ash vs Evil Dead”), and Golden Globe nominee Jim Metzler (1983, Best Supporting Role – Motion Picture, Tex).



SYNOPSIS

The road to Purgatory is paved with good intentions, and Count Mardulak (David Carradine) wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s seeking atonement for centuries of human carnage, which is why he’s instructed Purgatory’s vampire residents to slather on SPF 100 sunblock, pursue daytime activities…and drink only synthetic blood. But some vampires don’t agree with Mardulak — they want the real thing — and if that means wooden bullets flying in a vampire civil war, so be it! This wild horror-comedy also stars Bruce Campbell, Maxwell Caulfield, M. Emmet Walsh, and John Ireland.



BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

AUDIO COMMENTARY with Director Anthony Hickox and Director of Photography Levie Isaacks

ISOLATED SCORE SELECTIONS AND AUDIO INTERVIEWS with Music Historian Randall Larson and Producer Jefferson Richard

“Wild Weird West” — An Interview with Director Anthony Hickox

“Bloodsuckers from Purgatory” — An Interview with Special Makeup Effects Creator Tony Gardner

“Memories of Moab” — An Interview with Actor Bruce Campbell

“A Vampire Reformed” — An Interview with Actor David Carradine

“A True Character” — An Interview with Actor M. Emmet Walsh

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery