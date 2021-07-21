The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Arriving on Digital

After hitting theaters as the #1 movie in America, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film The Hitman’s Bodyguard – arrives on Digital July 23 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand August 17 from Lionsgate.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool franchise, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Academy Award: 1994, Actor in a Supporting Role, Pulp Fiction; Golden Globe: 1998, Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Jackie Brown; Primetime Emmy Award: 2009, Outstanding Animated Program, “Afro Samurai: Resurrection”), Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek (2002, Actress in a Leading Role, Frida), with Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas (The Skin I Live In, The Mask of Zorro), and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman (Academy Award: 2005, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture – Million Dollar Baby; Se7en, Driving Miss Daisy, Now You See Me franchise).



The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hit man Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back. Still unlicensed, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by the volatile spouses, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you’ll have to see.





4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

“Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family” Featurette

“Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce” Featurette

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: #stuntlife” Featurette

“On the Set of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” Featurette

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailers

