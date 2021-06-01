The Walking Dead Season 10 Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD

Winter has turned to spring, and the collected communities are grudgingly respecting the new borders imposed upon them by the ever-brutal Alpha. But having organized themselves into a militia-style fighting force, our group of survivors is prepared for battle – though they’re keenly aware that the Whisperers, and the horde of dead they mingle with, pose a threat unlike any they’ve ever faced.

Paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, infighting – all of these will test the group, individually and collectively, with the survival of civilization in a world filled with the walking dead hanging in the balance.



Featuring the six additional episodes of the extended 10th season, including Negan’s long-awaited backstory, “Here’s Negan.”