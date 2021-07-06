Unnerving Horror Thriller “The Nest” Crawls Onto Digital This July

Genre icon Dee Wallace (Cujo, The Howling, Halloween) is “truly memorable” (Horror Obsessive) in The Nest, premiering on Digital, On Demand and DVD July 20 from 4DigitalMedia.

When Meg and her mother Beth visit a yard sale, Beth buys her young daughter an adorable stuffed bear, thinking it may help with Meg’s separation anxiety. As children do, she quickly becomes attached to the bear, talking to it and taking it everywhere she goes. However, soon Beth notices that the bear is communicating with Meg and even influencing her behavior. When Meg starts developing hoarding habits, and seems infected by a parasitic creature, things take a turn for the worse. Soon it’s clear there’s something much more nightmarish and sinister to this yard sale toy than anyone could have imagined.

Directed by James Suttles and written by Jennifer Trudrung, The Nest “will keep those nerves on the very edge” (From Page 2 Screen).

Sarah Navratil, Kevin Patrick Murphy, Drez Ryan, Blaque Fowler, Anna Lynn Holleman, Penny Munroe, Maple Suttles, and Piper Suttles also star.

The Nest will be available at Redbox for an exclusive two-week window beginning July 6 before a wide Digital and DVD release on July 20.