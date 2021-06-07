Watch New Trailer for “Infinite” Starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Infinite is a high-octane sci-fi action film from Paramount Pictures that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.

Alongside Wahlberg and Ejiofor, INFINITE stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real – but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Based on the book, The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite is directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a screen story by Todd Stein, screenplay by Ian Shorr and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.