Premiering at video game event E3, the upcoming horror comedy starring: Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson and Michaela Watkins showcases an exciting sneak peak.

In Werewolves Within, a snowstorm traps town residents together inside the local inn where newly arrived forest ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Opening in theaters June 25 and on VOD July 2