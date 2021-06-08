Watch Trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s Star-Packed Thriller “No Sudden Move”

From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film No Sudden Move from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on HBO Max Thursday, July 1st in the U.S.

The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

Soderbergh directed the film from a screenplay written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, both of whom he collaborated with on his HBO series “Mosaic.” Julie M. Anderson executive produced.

The director’s creative team behind the scenes included Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”), costume designer Marci Rodgers (“BlacKkKlansman”), with music by David Holmes (“Baby Driver,” TV’s “Killing Eve”).