Alanis Morissette Announces 2021-2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill.
The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.
On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.
TICKETS:
Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th. For more information, visit https://alanis.com/.
Tour dates:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thu, 12th Aug 2021
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater**
|Fri, 13th Aug 2021
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion**
|Sat, 14th Aug 2021
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP**
|Tue, 17th Aug 2021
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
|Wed, 18th Aug 2021
|West Palm Beach, FL
|ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
|Fri, 20th Aug 2021
|Atlanta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **
|Sat, 21st Aug 2021
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion**
|Sun, 22nd Aug 2021
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**
|Wed, 25th Aug 2021
|VA Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
|Thu, 26th Aug 2021
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion**
|Sat, 28th Aug 2021
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre**
|Sun, 29th Aug 2021
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**
|Tue, 31st Aug 2021
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion**
|Wed, 1st Sep 2021
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center**
|Fri, 3rd Sep 2021
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
|Sat, 4th Sep 2021
|Mansfield, MA
|XFINITY Center**
|Sun, 5th Sep 2021
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center**
|Wed, 8th Sep 2021
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center**
|Fri, 10th Sep 2021
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center**
|Sat, 11th Sep 2021
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
|Sun, 12th Sep 2021
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre**
|Wed, 15th Sep 2021
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center**
|Fri, 17th Sep 2021
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena**
|Sat, 18th Sep 2021
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
|Sun, 19th Sep 2021
|Kansas City, MO*
|T-Mobile Center**
|Wed, 22nd Sep 2021
|Denver, CO*
|Ball Arena**
|Thu, 23rd Sep 2021
|Salt Lake City
|USANA Amphitheatre**
|Sat, 25th Sep 2021
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater**
|Mon, 27th Sep 2021
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre**
|Wed, 29th Sep 2021
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion**
|Thu, 30th Sep 2021
|San Diego, CA*
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
|Sat, 2nd Oct 2021
|Las Vegas, NV *
|T-Mobile Arena**
|Sun, 3rd Oct 2021
|Phoenix, AZ
|AK-Chin Pavilion**
|Tue, 5th Oct 2021
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl**
|Wed, 6th Oct 2021
|Los Angeles, CA*
|Hollywood Bowl**
|Thu, 28th Oct 2021
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclaycard Arena^
|Fri, 29th Oct 2021
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena^
|Sun, 31st Oct 2021
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome^
|Wed, 3rd Nov 2021
|Budapest, Hungary
|Budapest Arena^
|Sat, 6th Nov 2021
|Warsaw, Poland
|Expo XXI^
|Mon, 8th Nov 2021
|Milan, Italy
|Mediolanum Forum^
|Wed, 10th Nov 2021
|Barcelona, Spain
|Palau Sant Jordi^
|Thu, 11th Nov 2021
|Madrid, Spain
|WiZink Center^
|Sat, 13th Nov 2021
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena^
|Mon, 15th Nov 2021
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita arena^
|Tue, 16th Nov 2021
|Leeds, UK*
|First Direct Arena^
|Thu, 18th Nov 2021
|Glasgow, UK*
|The SSE Hydro ^
|Sun, 21st Nov 2021
|Manchester, UK
|AO Arena^
|Tue, 23rd Nov 2021
|London, UK
|The O2^
|Wed, 24th Nov 2021
|London, UK*
|The O2^