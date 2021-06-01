Static Multimedia

Alanis Morissette Announces 2021-2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill

Alanis Will Be Joined by Special Guest Garbage With Liz Phair Also Appearing (US Dates Only)

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill.

The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.

On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.

TICKETS:

Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th. For more information, visit https://alanis.com/.

Tour dates:

DateCityVenue
Thu, 12th Aug 2021Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater**
Fri, 13th Aug 2021Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion**
Sat, 14th Aug 2021Rogers, ARWalmart AMP**
Tue, 17th Aug 2021Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**
Wed, 18th Aug 2021West Palm Beach, FLITHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
Fri, 20th Aug 2021Atlanta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre **
Sat, 21st Aug 2021Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion**
Sun, 22nd Aug 2021Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**
Wed, 25th Aug 2021VA Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
Thu, 26th Aug 2021Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion**
Sat, 28th Aug 2021Hartford, CTXFINITY Theatre**
Sun, 29th Aug 2021Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**
Tue, 31st Aug 2021Columbia, MDMerriweather Post Pavilion**
Wed, 1st Sep 2021Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center**
Fri, 3rd Sep 2021Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
Sat, 4th Sep 2021Mansfield, MAXFINITY Center**
Sun, 5th Sep 2021Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center**
Wed, 8th Sep 2021Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center**
Fri, 10th Sep 2021Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center**
Sat, 11th Sep 2021Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
Sun, 12th Sep 2021Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre**
Wed, 15th Sep 2021Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center**
Fri, 17th Sep 2021Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena**
Sat, 18th Sep 2021St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
Sun, 19th Sep 2021Kansas City, MO*T-Mobile Center**
Wed, 22nd Sep 2021Denver, CO*Ball Arena**
Thu, 23rd Sep 2021Salt Lake CityUSANA Amphitheatre**
Sat, 25th Sep 2021Ridgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater**
Mon, 27th Sep 2021Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatre**
Wed, 29th Sep 2021Concord, CAConcord Pavilion**
Thu, 30th Sep 2021San Diego, CA*North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
Sat, 2nd Oct 2021Las Vegas, NV *T-Mobile Arena**
Sun, 3rd Oct 2021Phoenix, AZAK-Chin Pavilion**
Tue, 5th Oct 2021Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl**
Wed, 6th Oct 2021Los Angeles, CA*Hollywood Bowl**
Thu, 28th Oct 2021Hamburg, GermanyBarclaycard Arena^
Fri, 29th Oct 2021Copenhagen, DenmarkRoyal Arena^
Sun, 31st Oct 2021Amsterdam, NetherlandsZiggo Dome^
Wed, 3rd Nov 2021Budapest, HungaryBudapest Arena^
Sat, 6th Nov 2021Warsaw, PolandExpo XXI^
Mon, 8th Nov 2021Milan, ItalyMediolanum Forum^
Wed, 10th Nov 2021Barcelona, SpainPalau Sant Jordi^
Thu, 11th Nov 2021Madrid, SpainWiZink Center^
Sat, 13th Nov 2021Paris, FranceAccor Arena^
Mon, 15th Nov 2021Birmingham, UKUtilita arena^
Tue, 16th Nov 2021Leeds, UK*First Direct Arena^
Thu, 18th Nov 2021Glasgow, UK*The SSE Hydro ^
Sun, 21st Nov 2021Manchester, UKAO Arena^
Tue, 23rd Nov 2021London, UKThe O2^
Wed, 24th Nov 2021London, UK*The O2^

