Apple Music Radio Schedule: The Week Ahead May 24

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of May 24 – May 30, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT.

Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 5/24

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: First Listen: Olivia Rodrigo (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Pooh Shiesty (extended)

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Tai Verdes

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: El Alfa

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Josiah Bell

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 7

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Gord Bamford

5:00PM London to Nashville Radio w/ The Shires: Morgan Evans

Tuesday 5/25

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Gabe James

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Master KG & David Guetta; AHW Black Keys

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Yeek & beabadoobee (AAPI Heritage Month Special)

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Bleachers

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: DJ Touré & DJ Neptizzle (World Africa Day Special)

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Robert Gastman (Beyond the Street)

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Jordan Davis (extended)

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Ryan Griffin

5:00PM Country Wide Radio w/ Morgan Evans: MacKenzie Porter

Wednesday 5/26

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Alaina Castillo

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: LUMP (Laura Marling & Mike Lindsay)

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Tems

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Mustafa; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The ‘Déjà Vu’ Interview

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Big Sean (Mental Health Awareness Month Special)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Guapdad 4000 & !llmind (AAPI Heritage Month encore)

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: The Tragically Hip

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Old Dominion

Thursday 5/27

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Zara Larsson

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Bailey Bryan

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: PnB Rock

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Q-Tip

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: REI AMI, Noodles (AAPI Heritage Month Special)

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Run-DMC

4:00PM Home Now Radio w/ Shania Twain: Episode 17

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Brad Cox

5:00PM Love Junkies Radio w/ Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey: Boy Crush (Male Songwriter Special)

Friday 5/28

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: TBD

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Baby Keem (rescheduled)

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: TBD

4:00PM Pau Hana Radio Hour: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

5:00PM Ma, G! Radio w/ J Balvin: Ben Baller

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 8

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Carl Cox (encore)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Casey MQ

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Poizon Ivy

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Episode 39

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Episode 23

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: DJ Drewski

Apple Music Country

1:00AM Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox: Episode 6

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Blake Shelton

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Tenille Arts

2:00PM Land of the BRE Radio w/ BRELAND: Episode 32

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Country Campout 2021 (Episode 24)

6:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Country w/ Nick Hoffman: Brooks & Dunn (Episode 6)

Saturday 5/29

Apple Music 1

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Episode 294

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Deno (Episode 119)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 507

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 28

5:00PM Clarkworld Radio w/ DJ Clark Kent: Episode 12

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 37

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Blackberry Smoke (Episode 36)

Sunday 5/30

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: 1 Year Celebration!

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: J Balvin

PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins: Joy Huerta (Pride Month Special)

12:00PM The Echo Chamber w/ Mike D: Episode 94

Apple Music Hits

10:00AM STROMBO: Road Trip 100 Countdown (6-hour Memorial Day Weekend Special)

5:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Indie: Episode 3

Apple Music Country

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Episode 14

12:00PM Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney: Parker Millsap, Rhea Butcher (Episode 10)