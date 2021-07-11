Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead July 12

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of July 12 – July 18, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 7/12

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Anne-Marie; AHW Lars Ulrich (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Jennifer Lopez

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Omar Apollo

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Ankhal

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Backyard BBQ Pt. 1

2:00PM STROMBO: Summer Dance Rock

Apple Music Country

5:00PM Crossroads Radio w/ Willie Jones: Episode 17

Tuesday 7/13

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: RÜFÜS DU SOL; At Home With Buju Banton

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Amorphous (Up Next encore)

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Joel Corry

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: JAWNY

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Syd B

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Tai Verdes, Imagine Dragons

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Backyard BBQ Pt. 2

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Keith Morris

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Britney Spencer

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Callista Clark

5:00PM Mood Ring Radio w/ Maddie & Tae: Songs That Built Us

Wednesday 7/14

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Camilo & Shawn Mendes; John Mayer: The Sob Rock Interview

12:00PM The Ebro Show: G Herbo (extended)

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Jerome Thomas

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: ENNY

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Jensen McRae

5:00PM The Plug Radio: IDK & Cico P

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Merry Clayton

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: CMA Fan Fest Day

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Jimmie Allen

5:00PM My 3 Minutes Radio w/ Carly Pearce: Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, Lee Brice (premiere)

Thursday 7/15

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Zola

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Swedish House Mafia; Elton John: The ‘Rocket Hour 300th Episode’ Special

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: KYLE

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Quentin Tararntino

4:00PM Level Up Radio w/ Ciara: Cynthia Erivo (Episode 25)

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Lindsay Ell

5:00PM Party Barn Radio w/ Luke Bryan: Episode 12 (TBC)

Friday 7/16

Apple Music 1

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: Shakira

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: IDK (The Plug encore)

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: AJ Tracey

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Clairo: The ‘Sling’ Interview

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: TBD

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: Marzz, Phabo

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

4:00PM Summertime Sounds: Anthony Ramos (playlist hour – rescheduled)

10:00PM One Mix: Worthy (Pride DJ mix)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Jordss

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 14

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Quin Bee

2:00PM STROMBO: Barenaked Ladies

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: DJ Suaso

4:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Episode 29

Apple Music Country

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Midland

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Sam Williams

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Larkin Poe and The War & Treaty (Telluride Bluegrass Festival Special)

2:00PM Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 10

6:00PM FGL House Party Radio w/ Florida Georgia Line: Episode 22

Saturday 7/17

Apple Music 1

3:00AM House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones: KREAM, Burns, Higgo (Episode 99)

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Weather Station (Episode 300 Special)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Episode 126

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 514

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: 40 years of Journey’s Escape (hosted by Jenn Marino)

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 35

5:00PM Stretch and Bobbito Radio: Episode 21

7:00PM Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae: Episode 5

8:00PM Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK: Episode 6

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 42

2:00PM Don’t Mess With Texas Radio w/ Pat Green: Triston Marez, Granger Smith (Episode 10)

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Molly Tuttle (Episode 42)

Sunday 7/18

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: Show Dem Camp

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: KHEA

12:00PM Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig: Episode 152

Apple Music Hits

6:00PM Everything. Together. Radio w/ Jad Abumrad: Episode 4

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Country Faith Radio w/ Hillary Scott: Bear Rinehart (of NEEDTOBREATHE) (Episode 8)

10:00AM Essentials Radio (Country): Luke Bryan

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Episode 20

12:00PM Southern Craft Radio w/ Joy Williams: The Milk Carton Kids (Episode 11)

4:00PM Color Me Country Radio w/ Rissi Palmer: The Shires, Lady Nade (Episode 23)