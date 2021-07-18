Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead July 19

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of July 19-25, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music.

All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.



Monday 7/19

Apple Music 1

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Tala Radio (South Asian Heritage Month Special)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: At Home With Gloria Estefan (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Pooh Shiesty (encore)

4:00PM Superbloom Radio

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Tainy & Yandel

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Carly Pearce

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: Barrett Baber

5:00PM London to Nashville Radio w/ The Shires: Ward Guenther

Tuesday 7/20

Apple Music 1

7:00AM The Dotty Show: UK R&B special

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: At Home With Demi Lovato (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Common & Chef Lauren Von Der Pool (encore)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: N/A

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: N/A

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Kosine

2:00PM STROMBO: Celebrating Chris Cornell’s Birthday

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Edgar Wright (discussing the Sparks Brothers’ Documentary)

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: Payton Smith

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Josh Ross

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Jenna Paulette

5:00PM Country Wide Radio w/ Morgan Evans: Tenille Arts

Wednesday 7/21

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Best of ‘Ascending Artists’

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Africa Month Special (encore)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show NMD: Lorde; Jackson Browne: The Downhill From Everywhere Interview

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Ryan Coogler, Nas & Hit-Boy (encore)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: N/A

Apple Music Hits

6:00AM Jayde Donovan: Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Luke Dick

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: Chase Bryant

5:00PM Beyond the Influence Radio w/ Tim McGraw: Dolly Parton

Thursday 7/22

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Chart Spotlight Highlight Special

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: At Home With Joe Talbot (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Maxwell (encore)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: N/A

Apple Music Hits

9:00AM Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi: Songs That Say Summer

2:00PM STROMBO: Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

4:00PM Home Now Radio w/ Shania Twain: Hidden Hits

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Natalie Hemby

5:00PM Love Junkies Radio w/ Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey: Episode 6

Friday 7/23

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: TBD

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: TBD

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: Lil Nas X

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Swizz Beatz (encore)

1:00PM Jackfruit Radio w/ TSHA: Maribou State (Episode 5)

4:00PM Summertime Sounds: Tate McRae (playlist hour)

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Sherelle (BMM mix)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Nodigitty

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: Fiona Apple’s Tidal (25-year anniversary special hosted by Strombo)

4:00AM The Estelle Show: DJ Touré

2:00PM STROMBO: 20th Album Anniversary: Bleed American (Jimmy Eat World)

4:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Male R&B Groups (Episode 30)

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: Behind the Boards: Lil Jon / Throwback Fire Mix with The Closers

Apple Music Country

1:00AM Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox: Episode 9

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (TBC)

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Carter Faith

2:00PM Land of the BRE Radio w/ BRELAND: Episode 36

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Episode 28

6:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Country w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 9

Saturday 7/24

Apple Music 1

4:00AM GRM Radio: Episode 4

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Tom Odell (Episode 301)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Episode 127

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 515 (TBC)

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 36

5:00PM Clarkworld Radio w/ DJ Clark Kent: Episode 16

7:00PM Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae: Episode 6

8:00PM Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK: Episode 7

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 43

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Episode 43

Sunday 7/25

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Myke Towers

12:00PM The Echo Chamber w/ Mike D: Episode 98

5:00AM PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins: k.d. lang

Apple Music Country

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Series Finale

12:00PM Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney: Aoife O’Donovan, Kim Ruehl (Newport Folk Special) (Episode 14)