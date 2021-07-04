Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead July 5th

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of July 5 – July 11, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT.

Monday 7/5

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Alex Mills

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: TBD

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: N/A

5:00P La Fórmula Radio: Nesi

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Jim Ward

Apple Music Country

7:00AM Little Bit Country Radio w/ Jesse Frasure: Backyard BBQ Special (encore)

2:00PM Country Replay Radio w/ Luke Laird: Summer Special (encore)

5:00PM London to Nashville Radio w/ The Shires: Maddie & Tae

Tuesday 7/6

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Laura Marano

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Vince Staples; AHW Leon Bridges

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Bastille

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: MUNA

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Darius Rucker (Essentials Radio encore)

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: Drake White

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Anna Vaus

Wednesday 7/7

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Anaiis

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Amyl and The Sniffers

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: AURORA; AHW Kane Brown (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: H.E.R.

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: JP Saxe

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Mumu Fresh

2:00PM STROMBO: Strombo’s Psychedelic Summer

Thursday 7/8

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Omar Apollo; Jam & Lewis: The Jam & Lewis, Vol. 1 Interview

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Sam Fender

5:00PM Radio Clue w/ IDK: Episode 5 (Album Release Special)

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Modest Mouse

4:00PM Home Now Radio w/ Shania Twain: Shania’s Favourite Canadian Artists

Apple Music Country

5:00PM Country Wide Radio w/ Morgan Evans: Jesse Frasure

Friday 7/9

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Stormzy & Dave (TBC)

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Jahvillani, Intence

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: TBD

1:00PM Jackfruit Radio w/ TSHA: Episode 4

3:00PM WSTV Radio The Home of St. Vincent: Episode 6 (series finale)

4:00PM Summertime Sounds: Anthony Ramos (playlist hour)

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 13

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Carl Craig (BMM Mix)

11:00PM Boiler Room: DJ Python (rescheduled)

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: 25 years of LeAnn Rimes’ Blue (hosted by Kelleigh Bannen)

4:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Episode 28

Apple Music Country

1:00AM Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox: Elle King (Episode 9)

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Zac Brown Band

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Tigirlily

2:00PM Land of the BRE Radio w/ BRELAND: Episode 35

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Episode 27

Saturday 7/10

Apple Music 1

4:00AM GRM Radio: Episode 3

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Episode 298

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: DJ Jonezy Summer BBQ Mix (Episode 125)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 513

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 34

5:00PM Clarkworld Radio w/ DJ Clark Kent: Episode 15

7:00PM Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae: Marc E. Bassy (Episode 4)

8:00PM Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK: Episode 5

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 42

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Jakob Dylan (Episode 41)

Sunday 7/11

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Sech, Jhay (TBC)

12:00PM The Echo Chamber w/ Mike D: Episode 97

Apple Music Hits

5:00PM PROUD Radio w/ MNEK: Mabel

6:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Indie: Episode 6 (series finale)

Apple Music Country

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Episode 20

12:00PM Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney: Rickie Lee Jones, Steve Hochman (Episode 13)

2:00PM PROUD Radio w/ Hunter Kelly: Hannah Juanita, Amy Grant