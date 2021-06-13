Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead June 14

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of June 14 – June 20, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Apple Music is also now on Apple News. Check out our featured radio hosts, Apple Music 1’s Rebecca Judd and Apple Music Country’s Tiera. Get to know them all on Apple Music!

Monday 6/14

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: L Devine, Post (GRM Radio host)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: TSHA; First Listen Radio: Migos (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Lin-Manuel Miranda

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Fousheé, Little Simz (rescheduled)

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Luar La L

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Butch Vig

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 10

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Tebey

5:00PM Crossroads Radio w/ Willie Jones: The D.O.C (Episode 18)

Tuesday 6/15

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Bandokay

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Hattie Collins (Pride Special)

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: SHAED

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Kaytranada Essentials (Pride) & UK R&B playlist

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Gang of Youths; At Home With Shirley Manson from Garbage

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Bobby Sessions

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: MARINA

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: TBC

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: Chad Smith

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Kelsea Ballerini (extended)

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Josh Dorr

5:00PM Mood Ring Radio w/ Maddie & Tae: Episode 4

Wednesday 6/16

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Sam Gellaitry

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Juneteenth Special

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Lauren Sanderson

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Lootlove (Africa Now Radio host)

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Griff; At Home With Lin Manuel Miranda (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Rowdy Rebel

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Bad Suns

5:00PM The Plug Radio: Lil Gotit, Pi’erre Bourne

Apple Music Hits

6:00AM Jayde Donovan: Episode 200!

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: 2Pac 50th BDay Celebration Mix

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Hunter Kelly (Pride Special)

5:00PM Beyond the Influence Radio w/ Tim McGraw: Matthew McConaughey (Father’s Day Special)

Thursday 6/17

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Leon Bridges; At Home With Christine & The Queens (Pride Month encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Juneteenth: Freedom Songs Special

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Rebecca Black, Indian Jordan Pride DJ Mix playback (Pride Special)

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Pride Anthems Through the Decades Special

Apple Music Hits

9:00AM Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi: Father’s Day Special

2:00PM STROMBO: AFI

4:00PM Level Up Radio w/ Ciara: Episode 23

Apple Music Country

5:00PM Party Barn Radio w/ Luke Bryan: Summer Throwback Special (rescheduled) (Episode 11)

Friday 6/18

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Unknown T (TBC)

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Polo G (rescheduled)

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: H.E.R.

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Rap Life Live 2 (encore)

3:00PM WSTV Radio The Home of St. Vincent: Episode 3

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 11

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Honey Dijon (BMM DJ Mix)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Jordss

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: Beck’s Odelay (25-year anniversary hosted by Matt Wilkinson)

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Mannie Fresh BMM Mix

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Episode 42

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Modern Sounds BMM Mix (Episode 26)

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: DJ Wallah “Juneteenth Freedom Mix”

Apple Music Country

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Kane Brown

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Blanco Brown

2:00PM Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 8

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Episode 26

6:00PM FGL House Party Radio w/ Florida Georgia Line: Lauren Alaina (Episode 20)

Saturday 6/19

Apple Music 1

3:00AM House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones: AmyElle, Flashmob and salute

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Birdy (Episode 297)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Mitch (Episode 122)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 510

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Juneteenth Special (Episode 31)

5:00PM Stretch and Bobbito Radio: Juneteenth Special (Episode 20)

7:00PM Groove Continental Radio w/ Yung Bae: Episode 2

8:00PM Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK: Episode 4

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 40

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: The Oak Ridge Boys (Episode 39)

Sunday 6/20

Apple Music 1

5:00AM PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins: Black Belt Eagle Scout, Serpentwithfeet (Pride Special)

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: Olamide (TBC)

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Cazzu, Justin Quiles (TBC)

12:00PM Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig: Episode 150

Apple Music Hits

6:00PM Everything. Together. Radio w/ Jad Abumrad: Episode 4

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Country Faith Radio w/ Hillary Scott: Annie F. Downs (TBC) (Episode 7)

10:00AM Essentials Radio (Country): Darius Rucker

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Fancy Hagood Father’s Day Co-Host (Episode 17)

12:00PM Southern Craft Radio w/ Joy Williams: Joy Oladokun (BMM Special) (Episode 10)

2:00PM PROUD Radio w/ Hunter Kelly: Ryan Cassata, Izzy Heltai (Pride encore)

4:00PM Color Me Country Radio w/ Rissi Palmer: D’orjay the Singing Shaman, Delila Black (BMM + Pride Special) (Episode 21)