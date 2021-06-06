Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead June 7

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of June 7 – June 13, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 6/7

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Nathan Dawe

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Greentea Peng

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Axel Mansoor

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Peggy Gou & OHHYUK; AHW Cordae (encore)

12:00P The Ebro Show: Alicia Keys (extended)

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: TBD

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Sech

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Kiss the DJ (Prince Bday Tribute Mix)

2:00PM STROMBO: Garbage

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 9

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Nate Haller

5:00PM London to Nashville Radio w/ The Shires: Nick Hoffman

Tuesday 6/8

Apple Music 1

8:00AM The Dotty Show: Frank Ocean Appreciation Pride Special

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Ava Max; AHW Blake Shelton

12:00PM The Ebro Show: 42 Dugg (extended)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Kenny Mason

5:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Mike Shinoda

Apple Music Hits

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: CHVRCHES

Apple Music Country

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Emily Brooke

5:00PM Country Wide Radio w/ Morgan Evans: Ross Copperman

Wednesday 6/9

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Bea Anderson

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Wolf Alice

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Marshmello x Nitti Gritti & Meg Thee Stallion; AHW Brandi Carlile (Pride encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBD

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: salem ilese

Apple Music Hits

N/A

Apple Music Country

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: James McNair

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Troy Cartwright

Thursday 6/10

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Tones and I; AHW Wolf Alice (encore)

12:00PM The Ebro Show: The Message: Fire In Little Africa (BMM Special)

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: MJ Rodriguez (Pride Special)

6:00AM The Global Chart Show: Ellise

Apple Music Hits

2:00PM STROMBO: Rise Against

4:00PM Home Now Radio w/ Shania Twain: Pride Special (Episode 18)

Apple Music Country

7:00AM Little Bit Country Radio w/ Jesse Frasure: Jason Evigan

5:00PM Party Barn Radio w/ Luke Bryan: Summer Special (Episode 11)

Friday 6/11

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: TBD

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: Polo G

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: TBD

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Baby Keem (Nadeska encore)

12:00PM Issa’s Raedio Show: Episode 5 (TBC)

1:00PM Jackfruit Radio w/ TSHA: Episode 2

3:00PM WSTV Radio The Home of St. Vincent: Episode 2

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 10

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Eris Drew (Pride DJ Mix)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Floorplan

Apple Music Hits

2:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Noel Gallagher (debut on Hits)

4:00AM The Estelle Show: DJ Asha

2:00PM STROMBO: Pride Special

4:00PM Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio: Episode 41

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Episode 25

10:00PM Pride DJ Mix Special: Mike Servito DJ Mix playback

Apple Music Country

1:00AM Happy Hour Down Under Radio w/ Brad Cox: Island Jams Special (Episode 7)

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Kelsea Ballerini

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Kylie Morgan

2:00PM Land of the BRE Radio w/ BRELAND: Episode 33

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Episode 26

6:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Country w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 7

Saturday 6/12

Apple Music 1

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Alison Thorsteinsen (Episode 296)

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Tom Zanetti (Episode 121)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 509

Apple Music Hits

1:00PM Essential Album: blink-182’s Take off Your Pants and Jacket (20 Year Anniversary Special hosted by Travis Mills)

2:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Episode 30

5:00PM Clarkworld Radio w/ DJ Clark Kent: Jazz, Blues, Rock ‘Summer Soul’ BMM Mix (Episode 13)

8:00PM Glydezone Radio w/ DāM FunK: Episode 3

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 39

2:00PM Don’t Mess With Texas Radio w/ Pat Green: Parker McCollum, Kolby Cooper (Episode 9)

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Lukas Nelson (Episode 38)

Sunday 6/13

Apple Music 1

5:00AM PROUD Radio w/ Hattie Collins: Ben Platt (Pride Special)

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: Rema (Lootlove host premiere)

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: TBD

12:00PM The Echo Chamber w/ Mike D: Episode 95

Apple Music Hits

5:00PM I Miss… ‘90s Indie: Episode 4

Apple Music Country

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan: Fancy Hagood Pride Co-Host Special (Episode 16)

12:00PM Record Bin Radio w/ Kelly McCartney: Tom Jones, Susanna Hoffs (Episode 11)

2:00PM PROUD Radio w/ Hunter Kelly: Lily Rose & Amythyst Kiah (Pride Special)