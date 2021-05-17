Apple Music Radio: The Week Ahead May 17

Below are Apple Music radio’s programming highlights for the week of May 17 – May 23, including Apple’s flagship global radio station, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. All times are PT. Listen live for free or on-demand: apple.co/_Radio.

Monday 5/17

Apple Music 1

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Sada Baby

12:00PM The Ebro Show: Kosine

4:00PM Superbloom Radio: Claire Rosinkranz, Cautious Clay

5:00PM La Fórmula Radio: Messiah

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Mad Skillz

4:00PM Loud and Sad Radio w/ Pete Wentz: Episode 6

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Chris Stapleton Songbook Special

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: James Barker Band

5:00PM Crossroads Radio w/ Willie Jones: Mickey Guyton

Tuesday 5/18

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Chart Show: Francisco Martin

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: twenty one pilots: The Scaled and Icy Interview

12:00PM The Ebro Show: MC Serch & Big Daddy Kane

3:00PM ALT CTRL Radio: Beach Bunny

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: thehxliday

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: Kardinal Offishall

9:00AM Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi: Rock Hall of Fame Inductee Special

2:00PM STROMBO: Remembering Chris Cornell

4:00PM After School Radio w/ Mark Hoppus: TBC

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Alan Jackson (extended)

1:00PM The Tiera Show: Janelle Arthur

5:00PM Mood Ring Radio w/ Maddie & Tae: Episode 2

Wednesday 5/19

Apple Music 1

1:00AM The Rebecca Judd Show: Oliver Malcolm

4:00AM The Matt Wilkinson Show: Crumb (rescheduled)

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Focalistic

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: NMD: Japanese Breakfast; AHW Wolf Alice

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBC

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: Ryan Caraveo

5:00PM The Plug Radio: Young Nudy

Apple Music Hits

6:00AM Jayde Donovan: Wellness Wednesday (Mental Health Awareness Month Special)

2:00PM STROMBO: Mental Health Awareness Month Special

Apple Music Country

5:00AM The Kelleigh Bannen Show: Soundtrack For Your Bad Decisions

9:00AM The Ward Guenther Show: Country Roads co-host with Gabe Lee (AAPI Heritage Month Special)

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Charles Kelley

Thursday 5/20

Apple Music 1

7:00AM The Dotty Show: Busta Rhymes & Biggie Special

9:00AM The Zane Lowe Show: TBC

12:00PM The Ebro Show: TBC

4:00PM The Travis Mills Show: BOY DESTROY

5:00PM Radio Clue w/ IDK: Episode 3

Apple Music Hits

9:00AM Easy Hits Radio w/ Sabi: Beatles HIT 4 HIT Special

2:00PM STROMBO: Charlie Benante

4:00PM Level Up Radio w/ Ciara: Cassie

Apple Music Country

11:00AM The Ty Bentli Show: Maddie & Tae

7:00AM Little Bit Country Radio w/ Jesse Frasure: Luke Laird Behind The Boards Special

2:00PM Country Replay Radio w/ Luke Laird: Chis Stapleton Songbook Special

5:00PM Bootleggers Radio w/ Luke Combs: Drew Parker (Episode 9)

Friday 5/21

Apple Music 1

6:00AM The Agenda Radio: Bugzy Malone (no interview)

7:00AM The Nadeska Show: TBC

8:00AM R&B Now Radio: TBD

9:00AM New Music Daily Radio: BTS

10:00AM Rap Life Radio: Pooh Shiesty OR Rap Life Live 2 encore

4:00PM Pau Hana Radio Hour: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

6:00PM Abstract Radio: Episode 7

9:00PM danceXL Radio: TBD

10:00PM One Mix: Machinedrum (encore)

11:00PM Boiler Room: Bradley Zero (encore)

Apple Music Hits

4:00AM The Estelle Show: DJ Sarasa, !llmind (Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month)

1:00PM Essential Album: Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On (50th Anniversary)

4:00PM Groove Velocity Radio w/ Bluey: Marvin Gaye What’s Going On 50th Anniversary Special

5:00PM Here To There Radio w/ DJ Spinna: Episode 22

6:00PM Hip-Hop/R&B Throwback Radio w/ Lowkey: DJ E-Rock

Apple Music Country

5:00AM Today’s Country Radio: Jordan Davis

9:00AM Country Risers Radio: Flatland Cavalry

2:00PM Back Porch Country Radio w/ Nick Hoffman: Episode 6

4:00PM The Nashville Countdown w/ Dierks Bentley: Episode 23

6:00PM FGL House Party Radio w/ Florida Georgia Line: Episode 18

Saturday 5/22

Apple Music 1

3:00AM House Work Radio w/ Jax Jones: Episode 96

9:00AM Rocket Hour w/ Elton John: Episode 293

12:00PM Charlie Sloth Rap Show: Ocean Wisdom (Episode 118)

6:00PM Soulection Radio w/ Joe Kay: Episode 506

Apple Music Hits

5:00PM Stretch and Bobbito Radio: Episode 18

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Six Degrees Radio w/ Midland: Episode 36

4:00PM Southern Accents Radio w/ Dave Cobb: Episode 35

Sunday 5/23

Apple Music 1

6:00AM Africa Now Radio: TBD

8:00AM ¡Dale Play! Radio: Lunay

12:00PM Time Crisis w/ Ezra Koenig: Episode 149

Apple Music Hits

N/A

Apple Music Country

8:00AM Country Faith Radio w/ Hillary Scott: Episode 5

11:00AM Hunker Down Radio w/ Leslie Jordan Episode 13

12:00PM Southern Craft Radio w/ Joy Williams: Lord Huron (Episode 8)

4:00PM Color Me Country Radio w/ Rissi Palmer: Episode 19

Apple Music Radio features exclusive original shows from the world’s top music hosts and artists across three distinct global stations: Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. Featuring the best in-depth artist interviews, more global exclusives and premieres than anywhere else, and unique programming, Apple Music Radio produces culture-moving, news-making moments and has developed an inherent camaraderie with the artist community. Fans can enjoy Apple Music Radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, on popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and more — as well as online at music.apple.com. They can also ask Siri to play “Apple Music 1,” “Apple Music Hits,” or “Apple Music Country.”