Ariana Grande Releases “safety net” Featuring Ty Dolla Sign Vevo Official Live Performance

Vevo releases Ariana Grande’s Official Live Performance of “safety net” featuring Ty Dolla $ign from her album Positions. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Ariana’s “safety net” Official Live Performance is rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight and purple tint while walking through a field of flowers. Vevo has previously worked with Ariana Grande in 2013 and 2016 for her “Vevo Presents” performances of “Dangerous Woman,” “Be Alright,” “Leave Me Lonely,” “Greedy” and “Into You.” Ariana was one of Vevo’s Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020 and shattered the Vevo 24 Hour View Count Record in 2018 with her video for “thank u, next” with a staggering 50 million views.