Big Red Machine Release “Renegade” Feat Taylor Swift

Big Red Machine announced Tuesday the release of their newest album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? due out August 27 on Jagjaguwar / 37d03d. The news of LP2 came alongside single “Latter Days” featuring the vocals of Justin Vernon and Anaïs Mitchell, followed by the Aaron Dessner-lead vocal track, “Ghost of Cincinnati”, which was released Wednesday. Today Big Red Machine have owned the week with “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift.

The instant-classic earworm can be summed up by the poignant lyric “Is it insensitive for me to say / get your shit together so I can love you.” The song was recorded in Los Angeles at the Kitty Committee studio in March 2021, the same week that Swift and Dessner took home the GRAMMY for Album of the Year for folklore.

“While we were making folklore and evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine. Making music with your friends just to make it — that’s how Big Red Machine started and has grown — and that’s how Renegade came about too. This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]’s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ I’m so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”