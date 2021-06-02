Billie Eilish Releases New Track “Lost Cause” With Self-Directed Music Video

illie Eilish continues to tease her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever out via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company, with a new track, “Lost Cause,” along with an official music video, also directed by the seven-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist.

‘Lost Cause’ follows the announcement of her welcomed arena tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which has since sold out on all dates of the first leg in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB’s forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign.

In addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

2021 has already been quite the year for 19-year-old Eilish whose latest single ‘Your Power’ debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release. Earlier this year, she took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; Record of the Year for “everything i wanted,” and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song “No Time To Die.” In February, her groundbreaking documentary film, ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ — directed by R.J. Cutler — saw its Apple TV+ global release and received critical praise worldwide. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish made her book debut with Billie Eilish, a stunning visual narrative journey through her life.

Published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), the book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, and captures the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. Get your copy HERE: https://www.billieeilish.com/book

Happier Than Ever is out worldwide on July 30.

PRE-ORDER/ADD/SAVE HERE: https://billieeilish.lnk.to/UKHappierThanEverUS

Track Listing

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy