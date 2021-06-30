binki Releases New Single “Revolve”

binki hits us with another immediate, genre-defying single “Revolve” from his upcoming Motor Function EP. A performer at his core, binki has quickly turned heads for his innovative fusion of pop, cavalier funk and bratty rock swagger.

His debut Motor Function is wholly charged with emotional clarity and an unrelenting commitment to the groove. It serves as both a reintroduction to binki as an artist, and a reaffirmation of his commitment to defy easy categorization. Each of its soaring tracks are defined by an undeniable sense of kinetic urgency, for which the project is named.

“Revolve”, produced by Nate Donmoyer (Fat Tony, Passion Pit), was the first song completed for the EP and sets the stage for the remaining tracks. binki reveals, “Revolve is about magnetism. Opposites attract and all that, but also the opposite is true. For better or worse. What pulls us together and what pushes us apart?”