Blk Odyssy Introduces Himself With “Big Bad Wolf/Sober”

“Big Bad Wolf/Sober” painstakingly presents a man’s inner dialogue when forced to confront his own demons and confronts the darkness within himself. This two-part track, written, produced and recorded on a night where Sam felt compelled to face his own inner turmoil, is accompanied by a mesmerizing visual directed by Rashad White that channels the raw emotion of that night directly onto the screen.



Blk Odyssy was born and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, but found a musical home in Austin, Texas, developing a reputation locally as an Americana musician before choosing to pursue a musical path that reflects his own experiences and worldview.

The result is music steeped in personal experiences as a Black musician, and also informed by the world around him and what it means to be a Black man in America today. Blk Odyssy arrives fully-formed, with an urgent cultural impact in his music that ranges from messages of overt activism, to celebrating his musical predecessors in intoxicating moments of levity that bounce and groove.