Breakout Trio Mad Circuit Drops New Single “Move With Me”

Breakout trio Mad Circuit kicks off summer 2021 with new single “Move with me,” out now via Position Music. The viral group (16 billion TikTok views), is comprised of three talented creatives in their own right. Singer Sereda, rapper LG (Team Genius), and producer JR came together to create the blissfully chaotic mad circuit. With their winning combination of pop, r&b, and rap, the invincible group are destined for superstardom.

On the track Mad Circuit shares, “‘Move With Me’ will always stand as a song that during lockdown sort of internally healed my overdue urge to go out and have massive fun with friends. For us ‘Move with Me’ is an expression of party and fun overdue. It’s a 3 way circuit charged with everything good that’s about to happen.”

Mad Circuit was the creative brainchild of acclaimed Norwegian producer Joachim “JR” Rygg. When acclaimed rapper LG (whose voice and lyrics have been heard across national placements for the likes of Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more) and Billboard-charting vocalist Sereda (Twitch’s biggest performing artist) joined the group, Mad Circuit became a one-stop-shop for all your listening needs.

When their “My Fit” single went viral on TikTok and got a prominent sync in Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever, the trio shot up streaming charts and have quickly become a sensation. With a social reach of over 500K and a staggering 16 Billion views of content featuring their music on TikTok, Mad Circuit is bound to join the ranks of trailblazers like Doja Cat, Aurora and more in this wave of viral sensations.