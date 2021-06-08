Brockhampton Announces “Here Right Now” Tour

Brockhampton announces their North American “Here Right Now” tour. The headlining tour, which will kick off after a European run and a performance at Lollapalooza, starts in Salt Lake City on February 26th and embarks on a string of dates spanning the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast before ending in Portland on April 13th.

The group, who will be supported by Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN on the North American tour, shared a video teaser to promote the dates here. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10am local time and will be available here.

The Tour Announcement Comes on the Heels of Last Week’s Release of the Deluxe Version of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, Which Rolling Stone Called “Their Most Cohesive Project Yet.” Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack Features the New Song “Jeremiah (Original)” as Well as Three Songs Previously Exclusive to Physical Copies: “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (RMX).”

Alongside the announcement of the deluxe version of the album, Brockhampton shared the video for “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” which was co-directed by kevin abstract and frequent collaborator Dan Streit. The deluxe version of the album, along with two different vinyl configurations are available on Brockhampton’s online store.

Upcoming Tour Dates 2021:

8/1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Upcoming Tour Dates 2022:

1/14 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

1/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

1/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

1/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

1/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

1/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

1/22 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

1/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

1/25 – Tilburg, NE @ O13

1/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy

1/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Academy

1/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

1/31 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

2/1 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

2/3 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

2/4 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

2/5 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy

2/7 – London, UK @ Brixton

2/8 – London, UK @ Brixton

2/10 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

2/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The union

3/1 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

3/4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

3/5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

3/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

3/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

3/12 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

3/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

3/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/17 – Washington D.C @ The Anthem

3/18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at MSG

3/22 – Philadelphia, PE @ The Fillmore

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

3/26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

3/27 – Pittsburgh, PE @ Stage AE

3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor

4/1 – Chesterfield, VA @ The Factory at The District

4/2 – Kansas City, MO@ Arvest Bank Theatre

4/3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

4/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ariona Federal Theatre

4/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

4/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

4/9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/11 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

4/12 – Vancouver, BC@ Thunderbird Sports Centre

4/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

6/3 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona