Brockhampton Performs “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Brockhampton shares their performance of “Don’t Shoot Up The Party” that aired last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance brought viewers directly into the party itself, cutting between footage of the performance and POV-style shots taken from each member’s glasses for a disorienting and electric experience.

Their appearance on Colbert arrives on the heels of an incredible run for the group around the release of their new album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which Rolling Stone called “their most cohesive project yet” and includes previously released tracks “Count On Me,” and “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown.

The album also features the likes of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA next to newcomers like Baird and fellow Corpus Christi rapper SoGone SoFlexy, who is signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani’s new label, Video Store. The album and the Roadrunner S/S 21 collection are now available at https://smarturl.it/BHOfficialStore.

Brockhampton

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine

Question Everything/RCA Records

1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

7. I’LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT’S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II

BONUS TRACKS (PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY):

1. ROBERTO’S INTERLUDE

2. JEREMIAH

3. SEX

4. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)