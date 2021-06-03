Brockhampton Shares New Video Ahead of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Deluxe Version

Brockhampton announces a deluxe version of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which Rolling Stone called “their most cohesive project yet.”

Out this Friday, June 4th, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack features the new song “Jeremiah (Original)” as well as three songs previously exclusive to physical copies: “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (RMX).”

In addition to the deluxe version, the album will also be available to pre-order in two different vinyl configurations this Friday on Brockhampton’s Online Store.



Alongside the announcement, Brockhampton is also sharing the video for “Don’t Shoot Up The Party.” Co-directed by Kevin Abstract and frequent collaborator Dan Streit, the video arrives after the group performed the track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is the third visual from the album following “Count On Me,” and “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown.



Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack features the likes of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA next to newcomers like Baird and fellow Corpus Christi rapper SoGone SoFlexy, who is signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani’s new label, Video Store.