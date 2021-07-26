Cher Strauberry: Vans Sidestripe Sessions

The new Vans Sidestripe Sessions session features music by skateboarder and musician Cher Strauberry. Cher performed two songs, “Love is like (a melody)” and “Spit or swallow,” from the upcoming album, Chering Is Caring accompanied by art created by Poppy Starr.

Cher Strauberry found the DIY/punk rock scene at a young age in Oakland, California. She found an outlet through skateboarding, street art, and recording punk music with an old cassette recorder. Earning a lot of recognition from skateboarding, placing first in the California Amateur Skateboard league before turning 13.

In 2018 Cher shared with fans on Instagram that she would begin her transition, opening her experiences to the world and paving the way for the LGTBQ+ community. Soon, Cher’s personal journey collided with her passions as she became the first trans woman pro skateboarder. She also found her voice as a musician, and in 2019 Cher released music under the name Twompsax.

Now in 2021, Cher has begun to release new music from the upcoming album, Chering Is Caring. Listen to more Cher Strauberry music on the Vans Spotify Sidestripe Sessions Playlist: https://bit.ly/VansSpotifySidestripe​

Art from this episode comes from Poppy Starr. Poppy is a World Champion skateboarder and artist from Sydney, Australia. Poppy works in miniature intricate animation designs. Her work ranges from small prints to stickers and necklaces. You can check out her work at https://www.poppystarr.com