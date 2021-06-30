Chicano Batman Release 2 New Tracks & Upcoming Tour Dates

Chicano Batman release two brand-new tracks today, the powerhouse new single “Dark Star” and its psychedelic B-side “Pastel Sunrise.”

“Dark Star” comes alongside an incredible video directed by Anders Ericsson. “I suggested Anders Ericsson to direct the ‘Dark Star’ music video after enjoying his surreal direction for a Deerhoof music video,” says the band’s guitarist/keyboardist Carlos Arévalo. “I liked the perceived subjective nature of his work and how the visuals could stand on their own without the music if it was taken away. His playful and beautifully strange style immediately compelled me to look him up on social media because I was convinced he should direct our next video. Thankfully, he was game and the results are a piece in which he summarizes as : ‘Everybody feels lonely, squished by the world. Always compromised by big forces above us. How/Where to connect with others? When to leave your silo?’”

The songs, which mark the LA band’s first new material since their universally acclaimed 2020 album Invisible People, were both produced by Grammy-nominated producer John Hill (Portugal. The Man, Santigold, M.I.A.). “The music came together in John Hill’s studio,” says frontman Bardo Martinez. “The band met up and immediately we started riffing on ideas, Eduardo and I were talking about J Dilla, the bassline came, the usual chords popped up, melodies and song construction became the focal point once the groove was established. Gabo laid down that steady 16note high hat magic with that classic yet always wonderfully crafted beat. Carlos was busy on the wurli crafting a vibe that eventually became the bed for the chorus. The track came together super organically, while John whipped up the nasty sounds.

Chicano Batman will return to the stage this fall with a 22-date tour across the U.S., including dates at New York’s Webster Hall and two hometown concerts at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall. Tickets are available HERE.

10/20 Santa Fe, NM: Meow Wolf + (SOLD OUT)

10/21 Denver, CO: Gothic Theatre +

10/22 Salt Lake City, UT: Urban Lounge +

10/23 Las Vegas, NV: Brooklyn Bowl +

10/24 Phoenix, AZ: The Van Buren +

10/26 El Paso, TX: Lowbrow Palace +

10/29 Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall +

10/30 Dallas, TX: Granada Theater +

11/01 McAllen, TX: Cine El Rey +

11/04 San Antonio, TX: Paper Tiger +

11/10 Los Angeles, CA: Shrine Expo Hall ^*

11/11 San Diego, CA: SOMA *

11/12 Los Angeles, CA: Shrine Expo Hall ^* (SOLD OUT)

11/13 San Francisco, CA: The Warfield ^*

11/14 San Luis Obispo, CA: Fremont Theater *

12/09 Nashville, TN: Brooklyn Bowl *

12/10 Atlanta, GA: Terminal West *

12/11 Raleigh, NC: Lincoln Theatre *

12/13 Boston, MA: Paradise *

12/14 New York, NY: Webster Hall *

12/15 Philadelphia, PA: Union Transfer *

12/17 Chicago, IL: Concord Music Hall *

12/18 Minneapolis, MN: First Avenue *