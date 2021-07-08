City Girls Drop Missy Elliott Directed Video for “Twerkulator”

Miami’s own City Girls have dropped the long awaited music video for their massive summer single “Twerkulator”, out now via Quality Control Music / Motown Records.

After dropping the highly anticipated track in May, fans of Young Miami and JT have eagerly awaited the music video to accompany the club-ready track. Directed by hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, the video follows the chaos that ensues after Elliott delivers a city-wide warning that “The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk-City and you don’t have much time”. The video is choreographed by Sean Bankhead with Creative Direction by Derek Blanks.

Alongside dropping their new video, City Girls have stayed busy as summer kicks off, blessing fans with an unforgettable and unapologetic performance of “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards, as well as gracing the cover of i-D Magazine in June. Watch for more to come soon from hip hop’s most notorious duo.