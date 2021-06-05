CJ Ramone of The Ramones Joins FanRoom Live

Join CJ Ramone of The Ramones for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live with Host Jae Benjamin, Co-Host Stacey Toy and guest Co-Host Maxim Model Sherry Nelson on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 4 PM ET.

CJ Ramone is the bassist, backing and occasional lead vocalist of the punk rock group the Ramones from 1989 to 1996. He is one of the four surviving members of the Ramones, along with three of their drummers, Marky Ramone, Richie Ramone and Elvis Ramone.

Get your FanRoom Live tickets to meet CJ Ramone of The Ramones LIVE on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 4 PM ET by going to https://www.fanroomlive.com

FanRoom Live is a digital platform that connects actors, authors, comedians, athletes, and celebrities to their fans in an intimate platform of virtual events conducted like “town-hall” meetings. FanRoom Live events feature Q&A sessions, giving fans access never experienced before.

Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Brant Daugherty, Holland Roden, Kenny Aronoff, Leland Sklar, Kurt Angle, Jake The Snake Roberts, Richard Kline, Sean Kanan, Morgan Fairchild and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe.