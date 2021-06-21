Compton’s Wallie the Sensei Delivers Passion & Raw Emotion in New Visual for “Lamb”

Compton native, rapper Wallie the Sensei continues his recent hot streak with a luxurious, emotional new single, “Lamb,” out today on Capitol Records. The track is featured on Wallie’s new mixtape, Golden Child, out July 2nd. .

The lush throwback finds Wallie effortlessly singing over a buttery beat, showcasing his one-of-a-kind flow and knack for incisive lyrics about his come-up. “Btch, nobody had it in my fam, I put my foot down,” he sings. “Put my other foot down like I could drive this car, let the motherf**kin hood down.” In “Lamb,” Wallie walks through his rise from hustling street grinder to global rap star. His narratives are poetic and detailed, rivaling rap’s most vivid writers.

“Lamb” comes alongside an extended run of excellence for Wallie, who dropped the low-key summertime anthem,“03 Flow,” in late May. The track also follows Wallie’s team-up with Detroit talent 42 Dugg on the enthralling remix of Wallie’s own hit single “Scandalous.” The two trade bars with ease and confidence, as Wallie offers up some of his most lucid lines, recounting the struggles of success and the haters who would come for his head.

Golden Child Track List:

Lamb 03 Flow B Please Pt. 2 (ft. Nebula Swavey) Fallin Apart Bompton 2 Balabasas Get Freaky Cuisine (ft. Nebula Swavey) Upgrade Break (ft. Prell) Looking For (ft. Doley Bernays & Glockboyz Teejae) Black Dwarf Sage Falling Konfessions Stop Ballin Scandalous Scandalous (Remix) (ft. 42 Dugg]

Since the release of Wallie the Sensei’s No Love EP at the beginning of 2020, he’s quickly become a West Coast artist to watch. Respect magazine praised the “Scandalous” video for showcasing Compton’s “camaraderie, hustle, and rawness,” while Rosecrans Ave highlighted Wallie’s storytelling abilities, saying he is “providing guidance to those who come after” with his pain-stricken tales. After the hit of the “Scandalous” remix, Wallie the Sensei’s proved that his skyrocketing success is no fluke. “Lamb” is poised to reach even more open-minded listeners. It’s an anthem for hustling Cali natives and anyone who craves a little bit of glow-up magic.