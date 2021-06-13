Dglo73 – “Arcángeles” Music Video

NYC-based, Sie7etr3-signed rapper Dglo73 shares a new song and video. “Arcángeles” is a slow and atmospheric urbano track produced by YMP Cash. The song, which comes alongside a hazy and melancholic visual, focuses on a wide range of weighty themes such as anger and internal demons, but Dglo never loses sight of optimism thanks to the strength provided by the titular archangels that look over him.

“Arcángeles” is Dglo73’s first single since “Projimo” earlier this year. With melodic instrumentation and emotional resonance, “Projimi” ties booming trap drums to auto-tuned hooks and perfectly embodies the exciting atmosphere Sie7etr3 has become known for. Dglo73 shows no signs of faltering and his current run of compelling releases is sure to continue throughout the year.

Watch “Arcángeles” above, see single art below and find Sie7etr3 merch on their site and on their Instagram here.