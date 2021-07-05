Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES Coming August 6th

Don’t Go Gentle: A film about IDLES is a 75 minute feature film about finding strength in vulnerability. It journeys through the critically acclaimed Bristol band’s determination, friendship and adversity as they fight for a place in a divided socio-political environment, unexpectedly inspiring and unifying an international community along the way.

The film, which was directed by Mark Archer and received 4 star reviews in NME and Time Out London, will be screening across the UK and Ireland starting July 2nd. It will then be widely available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD on August 6th.

Don’t Go Gentle captures the 10 year journey of IDLES’ struggle, grief and resolve. Exploring their vulnerabilities through their experience, lyrics and sound, we learn the reasons why these five individuals have connected with legions of people across the world. We see just how that relationship unfolds in the most courageous and positive of human ways.

In a time when the ground is shifting beneath our feet, where open communication and truthful reflection are more vital than ever, we journey with lead singer Joe Talbot and the band as they tear across stages, knocking down stereotypes, empowering fans to talk about mental health and the realities we may not feel comfortable to speak about.