Dua Lipa Releases New Video for “Love Again”

Dua Lipa releases a new video for ‘Love Again’ – the perfectly delicious soundtrack of the summer. Sampling the ‘90’s cult classic ‘Your Woman’ by White Town, ‘Love Again’ is a fan favourite track on Dua’s BRIT and Grammy award winning platinum album “Future Nostalgia”, which was also the most streamed album on Spotify in 2020 and features the hit singles ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’, ‘Break My Heart’ and ‘Levitating.

The video for ‘Love Again’ sees Dua go wild wild west, riding mechanical bulls, serving up dancing cowboys and lassoing clowns – she’s giving you rodeo disco realness.