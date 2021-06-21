Erasure Announces 2022 North American Tour

Erasure have announced a North American tour produced by Live Nation set to launch January 14, 2022 in Miami before wrapping up in late February at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Pre-sales begin tomorrow with tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, June 25 at 12pm local time. Bag Raiders will open each date with a DJ set. See the touring itinerary below and visit Erasure’s website for further details.

News of the North American tour follows the 2020 release of Erasure’s rapturously received eighteenth studio album, The Neon. Featuring jubilant songs such as “Nerves of Steel,” “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling),” and “Fallen Angel,” The Neon was met with widespread critical acclaim with critics and fans alike praising Andy and Vince’s euphoric reemergence at a time when the world needed them most.

This summer, the duo will release The Neon Remixed, a collection of reimaginings of songs from The Neon by artists such as Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more. Also included is the brand new single “Secrets.”

The Neon Remixed is set for release July 30 on limited edition (first pressing only) double colored vinyl and gatefold CD, both packaged in a mirror board sleeve. Pre-orders via MuteBank and Lexer Music will be entered into a draw to win a bespoke neon sign designed by Yellowpop.

Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022

October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre

October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

October 17 – London, England – The O2

October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre

October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena

January 14 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

January 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

January 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater

January 18 – Durham, NC – DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

January 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

January 25 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Byham Theater

January 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

January 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

February 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Paramount Theatre

February 3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

February 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars *

February 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank

February 8 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

February 11 – Houston, TX – TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)

February 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

February 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

February 18 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

February 23 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

February 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park

February 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

~ All North American dates supported by Bag Raiders (DJ set)

Not a Live Nation date

North American Tour Information

June 22 – Erasure newsletter subscriber pre-sale

June 23 – Live Nation pre-sale

June 24 – Local venue pre-sale

June 25 – General public tickets on sale