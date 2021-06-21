Erasure Announces 2022 North American Tour

Erasure have announced a North American tour produced by Live Nation set to launch January 14, 2022 in Miami before wrapping up in late February at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Pre-sales begin tomorrow with tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, June 25 at 12pm local time. Bag Raiders will open each date with a DJ set. See the touring itinerary below and visit Erasure’s website for further details.
News of the North American tour follows the 2020 release of Erasure’s rapturously received eighteenth studio album, The Neon. Featuring jubilant songs such as “Nerves of Steel,” “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling),” and “Fallen Angel,” The Neon was met with widespread critical acclaim with critics and fans alike praising Andy and Vince’s euphoric reemergence at a time when the world needed them most.
This summer, the duo will release The Neon Remixed, a collection of reimaginings of songs from The Neon by artists such as Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more. Also included is the brand new single “Secrets.”
The Neon Remixed is set for release July 30 on limited edition (first pressing only) double colored vinyl and gatefold CD, both packaged in a mirror board sleeve. Pre-orders via MuteBank and Lexer Music will be entered into a draw to win a bespoke neon sign designed by Yellowpop.
Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022
October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre
October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
October 17 – London, England – The O2
October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre
October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle
October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena
January 14 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
January 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
January 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater
January 18 – Durham, NC – DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
January 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
January 25 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Byham Theater
January 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
January 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
February 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Paramount Theatre
February 3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
February 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars *
February 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
February 8 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
February 11 – Houston, TX – TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)
February 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
February 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
February 18 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
February 23 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
February 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
February 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park
February 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
~ All North American dates supported by Bag Raiders (DJ set)
- Not a Live Nation date
North American Tour Information
June 22 – Erasure newsletter subscriber pre-sale
June 23 – Live Nation pre-sale
June 24 – Local venue pre-sale
June 25 – General public tickets on sale