Eyedress Announces New Album & Enlists Triathalon For Double Single Drop

Eyedress announces his new album, Mulholland Drive, out August 27th via Lex Records. The announcement comes alongside two new songs: “Prada” featuring New York trio Triathalon, and “Brain Dead.” The former is accompanied by a vibrant visual directed by Dangy (YG, Freddie Gibbs, A$AP Rocky).

The new tracks are packaged in the same vein as his recently released tracks “Something About You” and “Spit On Your Grave”: two diametrically-opposed songs that create a fully fleshed-out world when paired together. “Prada” is a melodic slow jam and “Brain Dead” is a fast-paced track that finds Eyedress continuing to show off his wide artistic range.

Mulholland Drive, the fourth studio album from Idris Vicuña’s Eyedress project, showcases the Filipino producer/singer’s latest evolution in his approach to off-kilter electronic pop. The new project features a wide range of collaborators while always staying true to Vicuña’s vision—including King Krule, synth-funk icon DāM-FunK, Vex Ruffin, Dent May and more.. The 15 songs featured on the album are Vicuña’s most realized yet and embrace positivity as well as the wondrousness of life itself. To celebrate the album’s release, Eyedress will be playing album release shows in Brooklyn, LA (now sold out) and Detroit, in addition to performing at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 17th.

Eyedress Live Shows:

8/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop

8/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy (SOLD OUT)

9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/18 – Detroit, Michigan @ El Club