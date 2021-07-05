Fans Flock to Coldplay’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Performance

With a ticketed audience of just 500 vaccinated fans due to attend the Queens recording, word got out that the band was in town to play. Over the hours before the taping, a crowd of around 8,000 New Yorkers arrived to turn the performance into a euphoric celebration of the easing of restrictions, providing the band with its biggest live audience since the pandemic began.

During the taping of current single Higher Power and classic track Viva La Vida for the NBC show, more than 1,000 fireworks were set off on a barge on the east river behind the band, with hundreds of aerial shells exploding above the Manhattan skyline (including a red, white & blue lit Empire State Building).

Between recordings, Coldplay also treated those present to an impromptu off-camera set of some of its biggest songs, including Yellow, Clocks and A Sky Full Of Stars.

“A magical night,” as the band put it on social media.