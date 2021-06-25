Fletcher Returns With Empowered New Single “Healing”

Fletcher returns with her new single “Healing,” a powerful anthem to reflect the times — one of self-awareness and discovery. Released via Capitol Records, “Healing” finds the acclaimed singer/songwriter reclaiming her inner strength, making a natural progression from her critically-lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES, a boldly personal project executive-produced by Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean).

“I’ve spent my whole life looking for answers on how to be better — emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually, intellectually,” says Fletcher. “I thought, ‘If I can just figure out the secret, all my problems will be solved.’ As if everyone had the fix but me. Between different relationships, doctors, healers, crystals, self-help books, medications, podcasts, you name it, I sought it out. All my value was placed externally. And though those things have guided me on my journey and led me to where I am now, the thing I was missing was right in front of me. My own strength and love and soul has always been there, but I couldn’t see that. This song is the foundation of what’s to come…an era of healing…and feeling myself for the first time ever.”

Co-written with Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Khalid) and ALDAE (Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi), “Healing” is rooted in the raw emotional intimacy that Fletcher is known for and offers her most gripping vocal performance to date. NME says, “’Healing’ (is) luminous…An ode to the reclamation of one’s inner strength, the new track shines with a soundscape of warm guitars and summery synth percussion, over which Fletcher boldly embraces her rawness and humanity.”

“The process of making this song was really freeing,” says Fletcher. “We’re all healing from something,” she says. “The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before. Healing isn’t a linear process, and it’ll take you on the most insane rollercoaster ride of your life. But it’s worth the view at the top.”