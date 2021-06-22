Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes Announce Co-headline Tour Dates

Legendary punk bands Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes are excited to announce their upcoming fall co-headline tour, featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick. Various pre-sales begin this week, with general tickets on-sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 am local time.

The run kicks off September 3 in Maryland Heights, MO and will bring good times and great music to cities from coast to coast, including a show at Pier 17 in New York City on September 21. Full routing can be found below.

Flogging Molly’s Dave King shares his excitement about the news: “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté! Flogging Molly.”

Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie shares: “Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes Tour Dates:

9/3 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

9/4 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/8 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

9/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc.

9/21 – New York, NY – Pier 17

9/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

9/25 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Stage

9/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/8 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/10 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

10/13 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

10/15 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/20 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theater

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory